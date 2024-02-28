CWA Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after buying an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 66,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,291. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.