CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,454 shares of company stock worth $7,124,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.46. 691,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $209.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.