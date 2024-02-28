Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $8.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,678. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,091,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,087,000 after acquiring an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,244,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after buying an additional 2,232,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,044,000 after buying an additional 76,846 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

