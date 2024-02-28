Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,588,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

