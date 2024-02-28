Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s current price.

DAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Dana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DAN

Dana Trading Up 0.9 %

Dana stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.