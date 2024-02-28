Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $255.75

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.75 and last traded at $255.68, with a volume of 92341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $24,740,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

