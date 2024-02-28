DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $128.72

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.72 and last traded at $128.28, with a volume of 23872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $53,076,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

