Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DAWN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 87,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,968. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,781 shares of company stock worth $240,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

