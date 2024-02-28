Decred Price Hits $20.81 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $330.63 million and $3.68 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $20.81 or 0.00034326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00144999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00018957 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,886,578 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

