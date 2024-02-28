Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 87,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.24. 601,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,536. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.