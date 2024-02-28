Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 154,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. 23,519,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.09 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

