Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 675,000 Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. HilleVax makes up about 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 8.27% of HilleVax worth $53,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,191. HilleVax, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

HLVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,402 in the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

