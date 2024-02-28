Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys 1,705,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 4.59% of DocGo worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DocGo by 145.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 18.3% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 749,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 115,875 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 25.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,249,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 255,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,994. DocGo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

