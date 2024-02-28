Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period. Kura Oncology comprises 0.9% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $39,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 836,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,061. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

