Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $8.94 Million in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 793,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.78% of Tango Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TNGX. B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

