Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $127,000 Investment in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSIW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

