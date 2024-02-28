Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Trims Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,277,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.26% of Cogent Biosciences worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

COGT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 1,423,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,259. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

