Delek US (NYSE:DK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Delek US Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DK traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 217,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,224,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 416.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,532,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after buying an additional 1,235,752 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

