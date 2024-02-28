DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.