DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.34 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DENTSPLY SIRONA
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.