Desjardins Comments on Argonaut Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$267.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.