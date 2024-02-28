Desjardins Weighs in on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.