Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Diageo Price Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,034 ($38.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,853.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,983.01. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.66) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.31) to GBX 3,550 ($45.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,308.33 ($41.96).

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.