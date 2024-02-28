DigiByte Market Capitalization Tops $194.83 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $194.83 million and $10.71 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,046.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00476335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00119777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00046621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00227435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00131060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,854,762,225 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.