Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned about 0.62% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $34,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 158,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,367. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

