Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is MBB Public Markets I LLC’s 7th Largest Position

MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,011 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.6% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned 0.73% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $59,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 110,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,805. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

