Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.19. 9,213,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,148,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

