DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Sold by Flight Deck Capital LP

Flight Deck Capital LP reduced its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,857 shares during the period. DLocal makes up about 11.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of DLocal worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. 150,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,780. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

