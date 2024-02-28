Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Nine27 Capital Management LP

Nine27 Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 11.5% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nine27 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,100,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,199,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,292,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.12. 719,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.