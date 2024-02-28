Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,007. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $96.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.70%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,432,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

