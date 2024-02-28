DoubleVerify Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,813 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,345% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,302 put options.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. 1,586,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

