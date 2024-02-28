Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 256,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 329,208 shares.The stock last traded at $35.26 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 7.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,979,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 19,799 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $662,474.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,926 shares in the company, valued at $27,334,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

