Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 10.2 %

Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.