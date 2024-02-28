Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,452. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

