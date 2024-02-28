Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.