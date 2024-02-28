Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping
About Eagle Bulk Shipping
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bulk Shipping
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Palantir Stock Has It all… Except the Analysts’ Support
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.