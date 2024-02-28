Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $596.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.50. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,342.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 234,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 106,469 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
