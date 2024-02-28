eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,625. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,718,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after acquiring an additional 485,192 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in eBay by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 306,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

