eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $254,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in eBay by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

