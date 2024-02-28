eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.580-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.11.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

