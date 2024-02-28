Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EC stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ecopetrol
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.