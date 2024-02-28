Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EC stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

