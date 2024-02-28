Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecovyst updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 733,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,462. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.