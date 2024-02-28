Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Editas Medicine worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EDIT

About Editas Medicine

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.