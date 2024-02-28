Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.870-0.950 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

