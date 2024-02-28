Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-0.28 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

