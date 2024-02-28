Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.82. 686,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,393. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$23.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,620.00. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

