EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.26

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.26 and last traded at $299.30, with a volume of 100947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 7.4 %

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

