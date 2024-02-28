Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

