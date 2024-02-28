Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
