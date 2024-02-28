Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.39. 1,181,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,893,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $41,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,368,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,498,000 after acquiring an additional 638,709 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,931,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,651,000 after acquiring an additional 111,452 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

