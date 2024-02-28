Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $892.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $202,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,780,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after acquiring an additional 67,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

