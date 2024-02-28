EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1,386.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in EnerSys by 36.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

EnerSys stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

