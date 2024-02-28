Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,972,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,027,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 90,604 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 271,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

